Shelters of last resort to open in Tangipahoa Parish Saturday

(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
AMITE, La. (WAFB) - Three last resort evacuation shelters will open in Tangipahoa Parish in response to the approach of Hurricane Ida, Parish President Robby Miller announced Saturday, Aug. 28.

According to officials, the evacuation sites will follow strict COVID-19 protocols, including having all occupants wear PPE while under one roof.

All evacuees must bring their own blankets and pillows, toiletries, medicines, and enough food for at least 72 hours.  

Shelter sites will be operated by Red Cross and open at 6 p.m. Saturday at the following locations:

  • Hammond Westside Montessori School, located at 2500 West Park in Hammond
  • Amite High Magnet School, located at 403 S. Laurel Street in Amite
  • Kentwood High Magnet School, located at 603 9th Street in Kentwood

For more information on storm preparations in Tangipahoa Parish, stay tuned to Tangipahoa.org and the Tangipahoa Parish Government social media channels.

