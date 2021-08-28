Ask the Expert
Mayor Broome to give update on hurricane preparations in EBR Saturday

(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 5:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome will give an update on the projected impacts of Hurricane Ida in EBR Saturday, Aug. 28, according to an announcement from the Mayor’s office.

The briefing will begin at 11 a.m.

You can watch it live on any smart device with the WAFB app installed or watch it on air.

