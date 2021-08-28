‘I don’t like this one’ - Lower Livingston Parish residents brace for Hurricane Ida

FRENCH SETTLEMENT, La. (WAFB) - Livingston Parish residents are preparing for the impacts of Hurricane Ida.

Brandi Janes, the director of Livingston Parish’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness said he and other officials are mostly worried about areas south of I-12 and along the waterways.

“We have sandbag locations posted and we will continue to deliver new loads to each location as needed until the storm hits,” said Janes.

While it wasn’t a mad dash to get ready for Ida on Friday, some residents were out and about packing sandbags and getting supplies ahead of the storm.

“The river’s already coming up; you can see that already, said David King, a French Settlement resident. “Then, you know, you’ve got some rain and some wind coming up looking for you.”

King has done this every hurricane season for more than 40 years.

“I rode off and left my shovel in my shop,” said King.

He will do whatever it takes to keep the Amite River out of his house.

“It keeps your fingernails clean,” added King, referring to the sand.

He’s one of hundreds of people in lower Livingston Parish preparing for Hurricane Ida’s arrival.

“And if you got a chance to run, run for higher ground,” said Carlos Welda Falcon, a Maurepas resident.

He was busy filling up sandbags for his home Friday.

“Come Sunday, I see it getting bad, bad. I’m sorry, we’re gonna be jammed up on the interstate or whatever. But I’m loading my family in that truck and we’re going up until it passes. Hopefully, we can get back to something,” explained Falcon.

“Floods, hurricanes, we’ve been through it all,” said Vince McMahan, owner of Port Vincent Farm & Home Supply. “We’ve been in here with hip boots back in 2016. And many storms that come through here. So, we’ve seen a few.”

Just up at the road at the Farm & Home Supply in Port Vincent, they’ve already run out of gas cans

“Chainsaw, fuel and oil, in case you do have downed trees. Make sure you got plenty of bar oil, extra chains for your chainsaws, those are the things you really need to have on hand,” said McMahan.

“I don’t like this one (Ida). I don’t like this one. For the fact that it’s already got everything going in Louisiana,” said Falcon.

With Hurricane Ida just a few days away, Friday was all about sandbags.

“And if I’d have got here when he wasn’t looking, I would’ve took his off his trailer and put them in my truck,” said King.

Saturday, folks will get their houses in order and decide whether or not to ride out the storm.

“I’ll be outside, inside, as long as they don’t knock out the phone or my TV, I’ll be alright,” said King.

“We have shelters of last resort identified but will not open any or release locations until one is absolutely needed,” said Janes.

She added they will be setting up their EOC on Sunday morning. The EOC hotline is 225-686-3066.

“We are far enough in advance of the storm that residents can/should make their own preparations for sheltering in place or going to stay with family, friends, or hotels if they feel it is safer,” explained Janes.

