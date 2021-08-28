Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Hurricane Ida will be ‘strongest storm’ to hit Louisiana since 1850s, governor warns

Governor Edwards provides an update on Hurricane Ida on Saturday, August 28.
Governor Edwards provides an update on Hurricane Ida on Saturday, August 28.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards gave a dire waring for state residents to take all necessary precautions and prepare for the potentially catastrophic impacts of Hurricane Ida during a news conference around 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28.

Gov. Edwards says Hurricane Ida, which is forecast to intensify to a powerful Category 4 storm before making landfall along the state’s southeastern coast Sunday, Aug. 29, will be the strongest storm to hit anywhere in the state since the 1850s.

The governor said intense wind gusts of up to 110 mph could be felt all throughout southeast Louisiana, as far north as the Mississippi state line, and as far west as Lafayette.

He acknowledged Hurricane Ida will be making landfall on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina.

Flash flooding from Hurricane Ida throughout southeast Louisiana is a real concern, according to the governor.

He said eight to 16 inches of rainfall are expected Sunday through Tuesday, with the potential for higher totals locally.

Gov. Edwards warned residents who were evacuating from coastal areas and New Orleans to go further norther than Baton Rouge and further west than Lafayette.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Ida UPDATE - 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27
Hurricane Ida expected to become Cat. 4 before reaching Louisiana
Tracking the Tropics
Hurricane Tracking Center
A St. Louis doctor says a set of X-rays shows the difference getting vaccinated against...
COVID lung X-rays show difference between vaccinated, unvaccinated
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
Firefighters climbed the tank to convince the woman swimming inside to come to them. They were...
Woman found swimming inside water tank filled with 350,000 gallons of water

Latest News

Ascension Parish opening emergency shelters Sunday, Aug. 29
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, August 28
Potentially catastrophic Hurricane Ida expected to rapidly strengthen, head to Louisiana
Shelters of last resort to open in Tangipahoa Parish Saturday
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell warned residents Saturday that they should evacuate before...
Mayor LaToya Cantrell warns residents ‘now is the time’ to evacuate, or prepare to hunker down for Hurricane Ida