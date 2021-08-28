Govt. office, other closures due to Ida
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Office closures due to Hurricane Ida.
UPDATE:
Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne is announcing state office closures for Tuesday, Aug. 31, in the following 25 parishes: Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberia, Iberville, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Martin, St. Mary, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Washington, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana parishes.
OFFICES:
- State Offices: Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne is announcing that state offices in 38 parishes will be closed Saturday, Aug. 28, through Monday, Aug. 30, as Hurricane Ida approaches and moves through Louisiana. The affected parishes are Acadia, Allen, Ascension, Assumption, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Evangeline, Iberia, Iberville, Jeff Davis, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, Rapides, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Vermilion, Vernon, Washington, West Baton Rouge, and West Feliciana.
- 19th Judicial District Court will be closed Monday, August 30.
- 23rd Judicial District Court and Ascension Parish Court will be closed Monday, August 30.
- Baton Rouge City Court will be closed Monday, August 30.
- All BREC facilities will be closed Sunday, August 29 and Monday, August 30.
- All East Baton Rouge City-Parish buildings - including City Hall and all community centers - will be closed on Monday, August 30, due to potential inclement weather from Hurricane Ida. City-Parish buildings will be restricted to essential personnel only. Additionally, the COVID-19 Community Vaccination Sites at Louisiana State University, the Mall of Louisiana, and Southern University will have modified hours due to Hurricane Ida. The sites at LSU and Southern University will be closed beginning at noon on Friday, August 27, and will remain closed through Sunday. The site at the Mall of Louisiana will close at 2 p.m. on Friday, August 27, and remain closed through Sunday.
- East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s Office will be closed Monday, August 30.
- East Baton Rouge Parish Juvenile Court will be closed Monday, August 30.
- Livingston Parish Government Offices (Monday)
- West Baton Rouge Parish Offices will be closed Monday, August 30.
OTHER:
- DOTD announced the Plaquemine ferry will have altered hours of operation on Saturday, August 28. The ferry will operate from 7 a.m. until noon. After noon Saturday, the ferry will be temporarily closed to secure the vessel in safe harbor ahead of dangerous weather conditions due to Ida. The ferry will remain closed until conditions are safe for operations to resume.
- East Baton Rouge Parish Library (all locations) closed Saturday, August 28 at 4 p.m. through Monday, August 30.
- The USS KIDD Veterans Museum will be closed through Monday, August 30.
