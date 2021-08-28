Emergency responders prepare to help during Ida

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - In Prairieville, emergency responders are getting ready to help keep you safe ahead of Ida.

The Prairieville Fire Department is getting its engines, high-water vehicles, and boats ready to respond to any storm-related emergencies.

Prairieville fire rescue deputy chief Patrick Carpenter said people should get ready sooner rather than later.

“As the winds pick up, we’ll get calls for power lines down,” said Carpenter. “Hopefully, when the winds pick up above tropical storm force winds, people will actually stay home and don’t get out on the road. If they do, we’ll have some accidents to work and so forth like that.”

