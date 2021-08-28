Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Emergency responders prepare to help during Ida

By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 8:20 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - In Prairieville, emergency responders are getting ready to help keep you safe ahead of Ida.

The Prairieville Fire Department is getting its engines, high-water vehicles, and boats ready to respond to any storm-related emergencies.

Prairieville fire rescue deputy chief Patrick Carpenter said people should get ready sooner rather than later.

“As the winds pick up, we’ll get calls for power lines down,” said Carpenter. “Hopefully, when the winds pick up above tropical storm force winds, people will actually stay home and don’t get out on the road. If they do, we’ll have some accidents to work and so forth like that.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Ida UPDATE - 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27
Hurricane Ida expected to become Cat. 4 before reaching Louisiana
Governor Edwards provides an update on Hurricane Ida on Saturday, August 28.
Hurricane Ida will be ‘strongest storm’ to hit Louisiana since 1850s, governor warns
Hurricane Ida
Hurricane Tracking Center
Hurricane Ida - 4 a.m. on Sunday, August 29, 2021
Ida to become historical hurricane for southeast Louisiana
A St. Louis doctor says a set of X-rays shows the difference getting vaccinated against...
COVID lung X-rays show difference between vaccinated, unvaccinated

Latest News

Hurricane Ida - 4 a.m. on Sunday, August 29, 2021
Ida to become historical hurricane for southeast Louisiana
WAFB file photo of the F.G. Activity Center at Southern University in Baton Rouge, La.
Red Cross opens evacuation center at Southern University’s mini-dome
Baton Rouge Metro Airport
BR Airport set to suspend commercial flights Sunday
Louisiana State Police
Motorcyclist dies after getting rear-ended by car
Red Cross Shelter
Shelters setting up around Capital Region but there are a few things folks need to be aware of