In anticipation of the approach of Hurricane Ida, the faithful of the Diocese of Baton Rouge are dispensed from the obligation to attend Mass this weekend, August 28-29, 2021. The entirety of the Diocese of Baton Rouge is under a hurricane warning with conditions expected to deteriorate beginning Saturday afternoon. Due to the possibility of damaging winds and significant rainfall, all Masses and church activities will be cancelled Sunday to protect the safety of our parishioners. Pastors of parishes may still celebrate a Saturday Vigil Mass at their discretion unless their parish is under a mandatory evacuation order.

Additionally, the Catholic Life Center campus and all Catholic Schools in the Diocese of Baton Rouge will be closed on Monday, August 30. Any further news about closures will be announced as needed after the storm makes landfall. This weekend, please pray asking the intercession of Our Lady of Prompt Succor for safety during the storm and steadfast hope after it passes. Please be safe!

Our Lady of Prompt Succor, hasten to help us!