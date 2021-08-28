Ascension Parish residents line up to gas up ahead of Ida

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - People in Ascension Parish are no strangers to storms, so they say it’s better to be over-prepared.

Many people in the community chose to get prepared Friday, August 27. Some residents said they are preparing for worse than what’s forecasted.

“Getting prepared for the hurricane this weekend, getting gas, got a window unit, and making sure the generator is ready to go,” said Derek Tanner. “So, I’m preparing like it’s going to be Gustav was back in 2008. Probably be without power for a week or two.”

“Well, filling up the cars and my son is filling up the gas tanks of everything else,” said Lisa Jacobs. “I’m trying to go get some water and some food just in case. Got to take care of the animals and pick up the stuff outside. Kind of what we always have to do.”

Ascension Parish leaders are also providing sandbags.

You can also shelter your livestock and cattle at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center. Call 225-450-1009 to make arrangements.

