Ascension Parish opening emergency shelters Sunday, Aug. 29

(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
The following information is from Ascension Parish Government:

GONZALES, La. - Ascension Parish Government will open 2 evacuation shelters at 8 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 29 for residents fleeing Hurricane Ida.

Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in the Gym, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave, Gonzales, (enter through the second entrance next to the Chapel), and Lowery Middle School, 2389 LA 1 South, Donaldsonville, will both be operated by Ascension Parish Government and will offer a minimum of amenities. Security will be provided by the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.

RELATED RESOURCES:

Cots will be provided, but anyone coming to the shelters should bring enough food and personal items to last 3 to 5 days.

Items to bring include:

  • Food
  • Water
  • Bedding
  • Medication
  • Clothing
  • Toiletries/hygiene products
  • Electronics charging cables

The shelters will operate in compliance with COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines, including social distancing and face mask mandates.

“This is a dangerous storm, do not take it lightly,” said President Clint Cointment. “If you think your home may not be safe, don’t take any chances; please come to a shelter.”

Anyone needing assistance should call the Citizens Service Center at 225-450-1200.

