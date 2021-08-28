Ascension Parish opening emergency shelters Sunday, Aug. 29
The following information is from Ascension Parish Government:
GONZALES, La. - Ascension Parish Government will open 2 evacuation shelters at 8 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 29 for residents fleeing Hurricane Ida.
Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in the Gym, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave, Gonzales, (enter through the second entrance next to the Chapel), and Lowery Middle School, 2389 LA 1 South, Donaldsonville, will both be operated by Ascension Parish Government and will offer a minimum of amenities. Security will be provided by the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Cots will be provided, but anyone coming to the shelters should bring enough food and personal items to last 3 to 5 days.
Items to bring include:
- Food
- Water
- Bedding
- Medication
- Clothing
- Toiletries/hygiene products
- Electronics charging cables
The shelters will operate in compliance with COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines, including social distancing and face mask mandates.
“This is a dangerous storm, do not take it lightly,” said President Clint Cointment. “If you think your home may not be safe, don’t take any chances; please come to a shelter.”
Anyone needing assistance should call the Citizens Service Center at 225-450-1200.
