Your guide to prepping for Tropical Storm Ida

(WAFB)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 4:53 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There is still some uncertainty about Tropical Storm Ida and what it will bring to the Gulf Coast. What we do know is that Ida is growing rapidly and moving our way. That’s why officials are urging you to be weather aware.

Ida could reach Louisiana as a major hurricane

Is your vehicle fueled up, and do you have what you need if you were to lose power?

Here’s your checklist:

  • Fuel up your vehicle
  • Have extra food and water in case of a power outage
  • Trim your trees
  • Have a 30-day extra supply of medications
  • Make sure your batteries are charged, things like your phone and flashlight.

The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M., urges both livestock and pet owners to monitor weather advisories and prepare their property, pets and/or livestock.

Strain said no evacuations have been issued at this time but recommends checking the condition of trailer tires, having livestock health documentation in order and anything else you may need if you must evacuate and move livestock.

Important livestock items to take during an evacuation:

• Health records, identification (especially proof of EIA testing for horses)

• Food

• Special medications

• Bridles or leads

Important pet items to take during an evacuation:

• Health records, identification

• Food, water and bowls

• Special medications

• Pet carriers

• Collars/leashes

Livestock owners should identify an area on the property that is least likely to flood where animals can quickly and easily be moved when severe weather threatens the area.

GOHSEP is encouraging you to stay weather aware and start preparing now. You can watch for any important information from your local emergency managers and other officials.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

