St. Amant officials report startling trend in recent COVID cases, deaths

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There’s a startling trend of COVID-19 cases in St. Amant, one of the smallest cities in Ascension Parish.

“I can name 17 to 18 local families that are fighting this strand of COVID,” St. Amant Fire Chief James LeBlanc said.

“Just recently it seems like it’s blown up all of a sudden,” Charmin Water said, a St. Amant resident.Chief LeBlanc said one group, in particular, is suffering more than most.

“For some reason this particular strand is affecting this community, and it’s affecting males between the ages of 50 to 56, 57 years old strong. I’m telling you there are five males that have passed away the last two weeks just in this area and words can’t describe it,” LeBlanc said.

LeBlanc said it’s one of the most terrifying things he’s ever seen, because he can’t explain why so many men his age are falling victim to this virus in his city.

“Two of the males that have passed away, in the last two weeks I went to school with. We went to school together, played football together for four years, and graduated together,” LeBlanc said.

The rise of cases even triggered people in the community to launch a Facebook page called the St. Amant COVID Patient Prayer Group.

As of Thursday, two thousand people have joined with hundreds of posts.

“That Facebook page has only been online for two weeks, and now you have over 2000 followers, and you have people on that page every day begging people for prayers,” LeBlanc said.

LeBlanc said all they can do is continue to ask people to mask up, get their shot, and pray for one another.

“We’re just affected by this strand more than you can every imagine,” LeBlanc said.

The Louisiana Department of Health reported 955 cases in Ascension Parish over the past week. Only 41% of people in the parish are vaccinated.

