School closures due to Ida

Some school closures have been announced due to Ida.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Schools, including colleges and universities, across the area have announced closures due to the approach of Ida to the Louisiana coast.

  • BRCC (All campuses starting at 1 p.m. Friday)
  • Southeastern (Sunday and Monday)
  • Southern University (Campus will close at 3 p.m. Friday and remain closed Monday, Aug. 30)

