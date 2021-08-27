School closures due to Ida

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Schools, including colleges and universities, across the area have announced closures due to the approach of Ida to the Louisiana coast.

BRCC (All campuses starting at 1 p.m. Friday)

Southeastern (Sunday and Monday)

Southern University (Campus will close at 3 p.m. Friday and remain closed Monday, Aug. 30)

