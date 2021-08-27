Ask the Expert
Recommended evacuations in Tangipahoa Parish ahead of Hurricane Ida

By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
The following information comes from Tangipahoa Parish:

Due to the forecast track for Hurricane Ida, Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller announced a “recommended evacuation” to those residents who live south of LA 22 as well as those staying in mobile homes and travel trailers.

“While this is not a mandatory evacuation, I strongly encourage our residents who live in low-lying, flood-prone areas south of LA 22 to prepare now and voluntarily evacuate their homes in advance of landfall and the flood surge that forecasters are predicting with this storm,” Miller said.

Miller said such a voluntary evacuation would extend parish-wide to residents in travel trailers and mobile homes, which are considered less stable in hurricane-force conditions.

Due to COVID protocols, Miller suggested residents should stay with friends or family if they need to get out of those low-lying or flood-prone areas.

“While there is daylight and before the rain begins, please make every effort to get to a safe location where you can get through this storm,” Miller urged.

If residents choose to evacuate, they should bring any hurricane supplies they will need along with personal documents, medicine, and COVID-19 supplies, such as masks and hand sanitizer.

Miller encouraged residents to stay tuned to local media and the TPG website, www.Tangipahoa.org, as well as the parish’s social media channels for weather-related updates.

