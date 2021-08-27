Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

LSU wraps up full week of game-planning for UCLA

LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV | Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said after practice Thursday, August 26, he hadn’t taken part in any discussions about changes to the Tigers’ schedule.

A tropical system is expected in the Gulf of Mexico just as LSU is getting ready to enter game week for its opener with UCLA.

The Tigers just wrapped up a full week of game-planning for the Bruins, which get a jump when they play in the Rose Bowl on Saturday, August 28, against Hawaii, while LSU is doing a walk-thru Friday and a mock scrimmage Saturday morning.

As far as contending with the UCLA defense, Coach O said he’s still not set on playing time at running back.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
A St. Louis doctor says a set of X-rays shows the difference getting vaccinated against...
COVID lung X-rays show difference between vaccinated, unvaccinated
Firefighters climbed the tank to convince the woman swimming inside to come to them. They were...
Woman found swimming inside water tank filled with 350,000 gallons of water
Shamia Little's family is sharing more photographs of the missing teenager in hopes it will...
Quest to find missing teen evolves into search for clues in phone records, surveillance video
The chase ended near the CVS pharmacy on Jefferson at Bluebonnet where the suspect was shot.
Man kills one, injures four in BR Sunday, deputies say

Latest News

LSU Head Coach
Ed Orgeron - 8/26/21 (Full Interview)
The LSU Tigers and the University of Southern California are set to open the 2024 season on...
LSU to open the 2024 season against USC in Las Vegas
LSU Football Practice
7 Tigers land on Preseason All-SEC Coaches Teams
Southern Jaguars
Southern University requiring masks inside A.W. Mumford Stadium