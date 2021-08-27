Ida could reach Louisiana as a major hurricane

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Hurricane and Storm Surge Watches are now posted along the northern Gulf Coast, including just about the entire Louisiana coastline, in advance of Ida.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, August 27 (WAFB)

Those watches will likely get upgraded to warnings later today or on Saturday morning.

The 4 a.m. advisory shows Ida remaining a minimal tropical storm, with maximum winds of 45 mph. However, significant strengthening is forecast as it emerges into the Gulf of Mexico this weekend.

The official forecast shows it becoming a hurricane by Saturday morning as it moves northwestward across the western tip of Cuba and into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico.

From there, a steady northwestward motion is anticipated as Ida rounds the western periphery of an area of high pressure centered along the East Coast. A Louisiana landfall still appears most likely, with the NHC forecast indicating that will happen by Sunday evening. But impacts will begin to arrive well before landfall, with conditions gradually going downhill during the day on Sunday initially along the coast and building inland into Sunday night. And for the first time in the 4 a.m. advisory, the National Hurricane Center is now forecasting Ida to reach the Louisiana coast by Sunday afternoon/evening as a major, Category 3 hurricane.

Tropical storm force winds are expected to reach the Louisiana coastline by Sunday morning, meaning anyone ordered to evacuate or considering evacuation should get to your destination by Saturday night.

Wind Impacts

On the current forecast track, tropical storm force winds are expected to impact the entire WAFB viewing area, with the worst of the winds likely extending from Sunday night into early afternoon on Monday. Hurricane force winds will be possible for areas closest to the track, with the 4 a.m. advisory showing a 25% chance of hurricane force winds in Baton Rouge.

Rainfall

The latest outlook from NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center continues to show the potential for widespread 5″-15″ rains across much of SE Louisiana and SW Mississippi. Locally higher amounts will be possible and the highest totals will likely occur east of the center.

Storm Surge

Peak storm surge values are currently forecast to reach 7 to 11 feet from Morgan City eastward to Ocean Springs, MS. Surge of 3 to 5 feet is forecast into Lake Pontchartrain, with 2 to 4 feet forecast for Lake Maurepas.

Final Preparations

Now is the time for everyone in SE Louisiana and SW Mississippi make your hurricane preparations. The window to get anything done will close from south-to-north by late Saturday or early Sunday.

It is recommended that all preparations be completed by Saturday afternoon to be safe. And keep in mind that good rain chances are forecast both today and Saturday, meaning rain could impact any outdoor work.

Stay with WAFB and the First Alert Storm Team as we help get you through this very serious threat developing for our area this weekend.

