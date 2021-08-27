Hurricane Ida expected to become Cat. 4 before reaching Louisiana

“In 25 years of TV broadcasting ... I have never presented a more worrisome tropical forecast for the WAFB area. Ida has the potential of being more troublesome than 2008′s Gustav, more problematic than 1992′s Andrew.”

Get your final hurricane preps completed ASAP!” - WAFB Chief Meteorologist Jay Grymes

4 p.m. UPDATE From the National Hurricane Center:

At 500 PM EDT (2100 UTC), the center of Hurricane Ida was located near latitude 22.1 North, longitude 83.2 West. Ida is moving toward the northwest near 15 mph (24 km/h), and this general motion should continue until Ida reaches the northern Gulf coast on Sunday. A slower northward motion is forecast after Ida reaches the northern Gulf coast. On the forecast track, the center of Ida will pass over western Cuba during the next several hours, and then move over the southeastern and central Gulf of Mexico later tonight and Saturday.

Hurricane Ida expected to be a category 4. Max winds at 120 knots, close to 140 mph. @WAFB pic.twitter.com/UNSHYE22Vr — Jared Silverman (@JaredWAFB) August 27, 2021

Ida is forecast to make landfall along the U.S. northern Gulf coast within the hurricane warning area on Sunday. Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 80 mph (130 km/h) with higher gusts. Little change in strength is anticipated while Ida moves over western Cuba this evening. Steady to rapid strengthening is expected when Ida moves over the southeastern and central Gulf of Mexico over the weekend, and Ida is expected to be an extremely dangerous major hurricane when it approaches the northern Gulf coast on Sunday. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles (35 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles (150 km). A wind gust to 46 mph (74 km/h) has recently been reported on Cayo Largo, Cuba. The estimated minimum central pressure is 985 mb (29.09 inches).

Hurricane Ida UPDATE - 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27 (National Hurricane Center)

Ida is expected to be a ‘major’ hurricane at landfall on Sunday evening. The Category 4 hurricane is likely to be a fairly large storm by the time it reaches Louisiana. The entire WAFB area currently is under a Hurricane Watch which will is likely to be upgraded to a Hurricane Warning over the weekend.

HURRICANE WARNING - Hurricane conditions expected within 36 hours, as of 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. (WAFB)

Storm Surge Warning as of Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. (WAFB)

The forecast for Ida has become more worrisome. Not only are we looking at a landfall by a large, major hurricane, but the latest forecast suggest that this will be a substantial rainmaker too. Add to the an evening arrival at the coast with a nighttime northward transit through the WAFB area. Tropical-storm force winds are likely to extend across the entire viewing area with hurricane-force winds anticipated for a large portion of the WAFB region. It could be Monday afternoon or evening before storm impacts significantly subside. Storm surge along the south Louisiana coast is currently forecast to run as high as 7-11 feet with the surge in the tidal lakes (Pontchartrain & Maurepas) potentially going as high as 3-6 feet. Add to that a forecast of widespread double-digit rainfall and you get a set-up for considerable area flooding. Be prepared for widespread, possibly prolonged power outages across the viewing area.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, August 27 (WAFB)

Ida could be reminiscent of the impacts experienced during 2008′s Gustav and 1992′s Andrew, but is likely to be a “wetter” hurricane than either of those were. While the worst impacts will be ending Monday, rain remains likely into the middle of the week.

Wind Impacts

On the current forecast track, tropical storm force winds are expected to impact the entire WAFB viewing area, with the worst of the winds likely extending from Sunday night into early afternoon on Monday. Hurricane force winds will be possible for areas closest to the track, with the 4 a.m. advisory showing a 25% chance of hurricane force winds in Baton Rouge.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, August 27 (WAFB)

Rainfall

The latest outlook from NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center continues to show the potential for widespread 5″-15″ rains across much of SE Louisiana and SW Mississippi. Locally higher amounts will be possible and the highest totals will likely occur east of the center.

Storm Surge

Peak storm surge values are currently forecast to reach 7 to 11 feet from Morgan City eastward to Ocean Springs, MS. Surge of 3 to 5 feet is forecast into Lake Pontchartrain, with 2 to 4 feet forecast for Lake Maurepas.

Helpful checklist for preparing for a hurricane. (WAFB)

Final Preparations

Now is the time for everyone in SE Louisiana and SW Mississippi make your hurricane preparations. The window to get anything done will close from south-to-north by late Saturday or early Sunday.

It is recommended that all preparations be completed by Saturday afternoon to be safe. And keep in mind that good rain chances are forecast both today and Saturday, meaning rain could impact any outdoor work.

Stay with WAFB and the First Alert Storm Team as we help get you through this very serious threat developing for our area this weekend.

