Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

How to safely use a generator during hurricane season

By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following information is from the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As Louisiana residents prepare for Tropical Storm Ida, the State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM) is encouraging all families to keep safety in mind when utilizing portable generators.

“You often hear the phrase ‘Get A Game Plan’ when we’re talking about preparing for tropical weather systems threatening our state, but that game plan has got to include best practices for safe generator use,” said State Fire Marshal Chief H. “Butch” Browning.

Generators produce carbon monoxide, which is an odorless, colorless gas that can kill without warning. That’s why it’s also imperative to have a carbon monoxide detector for your home, especially if you plan on using a generator.

The following generator safety tips are simple, but effective in saving lives:

  • Do not place generators inside of any structure including garages, carports and sheds
  • Instead, place the generator at least 20 feet away from your home, down-wind away from open doors, windows and vents
  • Before refueling, turn the generator off and allow it to cool for 15-20 minutes
  • Never try to power the house wiring by plugging the generator into a wall outlet
  • Instead, use a heavy-duty, outdoor extension cord to plug appliances into generators
  • Do not use in rain or wet conditions
  • Have a fire extinguisher nearby
  • Have a carbon monoxide monitor for your home

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A St. Louis doctor says a set of X-rays shows the difference getting vaccinated against...
COVID lung X-rays show difference between vaccinated, unvaccinated
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
Firefighters climbed the tank to convince the woman swimming inside to come to them. They were...
Woman found swimming inside water tank filled with 350,000 gallons of water
Shamia Little's family is sharing more photographs of the missing teenager in hopes it will...
Quest to find missing teen evolves into search for clues in phone records, surveillance video
Tropical Storm Ida Forecast Track - August 27, 2021 at 1 a.m.
Tropical Storm Ida forecast to strengthen; could threaten Gulf Coast as hurricane

Latest News

Tropical Storm Ida Forecast Track: August 27 - 10 a.m.
Ida could reach Louisiana as a major hurricane
Sandbags
Sandbags available ahead of tropical system
Generic "Sorry, we're closed" sign.
Closures announced ahead of Tropical Storm Ida
Jameis Winston
Saints name Jameis Winston as starting quarterback