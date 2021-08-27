Gov. Edwards to address state on Tropical Storm Ida in news conference Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On Friday, August 27, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards will address the state during a news conference.

Governor Edwards is expected to give an update on Louisiana’s response to Tropical Storm Ida, which could become a major hurricane.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m.

