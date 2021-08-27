Ask the Expert
Gov. Edwards to address state on Tropical Storm Ida in news conference Friday

(AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte)
(AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte)(Melinda Deslatte | AP)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 6:02 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On Friday, August 27, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards will address the state during a news conference.

Governor Edwards is expected to give an update on Louisiana’s response to Tropical Storm Ida, which could become a major hurricane.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m.

Mayor Broome outlines storm prep
GOHSEP leaders outline storm prep
