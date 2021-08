LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Livingston Parish is mourning the loss of a former councilman.

Parish President Layton Ricks sadly announced that Don Wheat, who served District 6 until 2011, died on Wednesday, August 25.

Wheat died of complications associated with COVID-19.

He was 62 years old.

