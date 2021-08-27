Evacuations issued ahead of Ida
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Some areas are asking people to leave their homes to get out of the way of Hurricane Ida before it reaches the Louisiana coast.
ST. MARY PARISH:
- Voluntary evacuation issued for the whole parish starting at 6 p.m. Friday.
- Mandatory evacuation issued for all areas south of Intracoastal Waterway, including Burns Point and Cypremort Point effective Saturday.
