Evacuations issued ahead of Ida

Hurricane Ida Estimated Storm Surge
Hurricane Ida Estimated Storm Surge(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Some areas are asking people to leave their homes to get out of the way of Hurricane Ida before it reaches the Louisiana coast.

ST. MARY PARISH:

  • Voluntary evacuation issued for the whole parish starting at 6 p.m. Friday.
  • Mandatory evacuation issued for all areas south of Intracoastal Waterway, including Burns Point and Cypremort Point effective Saturday.

