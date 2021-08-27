In East Baton Rouge Parish, city officials and people are making final preparations before Ida hits

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s the calm before the storm, but that means there is no time to waste.

“We understand that people get anxious during these times when they see a storm coming, you know, they have flashbacks to prior events, but we really can’t control the weather...we can control how we prepare and what we do to do prepare,” says Kevlin Hill who is East Baton Rouge’s assistant chief administrative officer.

All-day East Baton Rouge Mayor’s Office has been cleaning out ditches picking up those loose branches in case of major rain. Also, they are currently putting out sand for folks to fill up their bags to prevent any water from getting inside. It’s what Zac Shawan is trying to do, praying these bags will work, “Yes, so I am a deacon at my church, and our church floods a normal rainstorm. So, especially with the hurricane coming, I wanted to make sure that we got some sandbags to cover some doors that sort of thing.” If anyone is going to one of these sandbagging sites, it’s best to bring your own shovel.

On another route, folks are cramming into stores to get their last-minute items, for Loret Fremin it’s all about getting the stuff that can last for a while.

“Well, we were getting word of mouth that everybody was sold out of the bread, the milk, the water and basic essentials. So, we were rushing over to Rouses to see what we could get,” says Fremin.

A few store shelves may look a little empty here and there, but store managers are reminding customers not to panic. Trucks and vendors are coming today and tomorrow to restock items.

“We are really focusing on the front end just getting the customers in and out quickly, so they can get home and take care of all their stuff they need to get done at home before this storm hits,” says Donna Dickerson who store director for the Rouses Market in Arlington.

Those in East Baton Rouge Parish are encouraged to download the Red Stick Ready app that way you can get emergency alerts during the storm.

