Closures announced ahead of Tropical Storm Ida

Generic "Sorry, we're closed" sign.(Pexels.com)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With Tropical Storm Ida projected to make landfall in Louisiana Sunday, Aug. 29 some offices have announced closures ahead of time, in anticipation of any severe weather.

ASCENSION:

  • The 23rd Judicial District Court and Ascension Parish Court will be closed Monday, August 30.

