Closures announced ahead of Tropical Storm Ida

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With Tropical Storm Ida projected to make landfall in Louisiana Sunday, Aug. 29 some offices have announced closures ahead of time, in anticipation of any severe weather.

ASCENSION:

The 23rd Judicial District Court and Ascension Parish Court will be closed Monday, August 30.

