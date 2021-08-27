Closures announced ahead of Tropical Storm Ida
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With Tropical Storm Ida projected to make landfall in Louisiana Sunday, Aug. 29 some offices have announced closures ahead of time, in anticipation of any severe weather.
ASCENSION:
- The 23rd Judicial District Court and Ascension Parish Court will be closed Monday, August 30.
