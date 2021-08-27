Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

11-year-old girl found and ‘in good health’, according to LSP

By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE: Louisiana State Police have confirmed the Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory for Angie Cerrato, 11, has been canceled.

According to authorities, the juvenile was located in Houston, Texas and is in good health.

Police say she has been released to a parent.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police have issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory for Angie Cerrato, 11, who has been missing since early Friday, Aug. 27.

Police say Cerrato was last seen at 3:45 a.m. Friday on home surveillance cameras leaving her residence in the 4000 block of North Fuller Avenue in Baton Rouge.

Angie Cerrato
Angie Cerrato(Louisiana State Police)

She is described as being a 4-foot-11 inch tall Hispanic female, weighing 90 pounds. Authorities say she has long brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a light-colored long sleeve t-shirt and blue jeans when she left home.

Police say they believe she is in imminent danger.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Angie Cerrato subject should immediately contact the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-389-5000 or call 911.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hurricane Ida UPDATE - 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27
Hurricane Ida expected to become Cat. 4 before reaching Louisiana
A St. Louis doctor says a set of X-rays shows the difference getting vaccinated against...
COVID lung X-rays show difference between vaccinated, unvaccinated
Tracking the Tropics
Hurricane Tracking Center
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
Firefighters climbed the tank to convince the woman swimming inside to come to them. They were...
Woman found swimming inside water tank filled with 350,000 gallons of water

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, August 28
Hurricane Ida continues to strengthen, eyes the Gulf Coast
Mayor Broome to give update on hurricane preparations in EBR Saturday
Some school closures have been announced due to Ida.
School closures due to Ida
Bishop Michael Duca (Source: WAFB)
Bishop Michael Duca excuses Catholics from attending weekend Mass due to Ida
Hurricane Ida Estimated Storm Surge
Evacuations issued ahead of Ida