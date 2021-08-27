11-year-old girl found and ‘in good health’, according to LSP

UPDATE: Louisiana State Police have confirmed the Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory for Angie Cerrato, 11, has been canceled.

According to authorities, the juvenile was located in Houston, Texas and is in good health.

Police say she has been released to a parent.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police have issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory for Angie Cerrato, 11, who has been missing since early Friday, Aug. 27.

Police say Cerrato was last seen at 3:45 a.m. Friday on home surveillance cameras leaving her residence in the 4000 block of North Fuller Avenue in Baton Rouge.

Angie Cerrato (Louisiana State Police)

She is described as being a 4-foot-11 inch tall Hispanic female, weighing 90 pounds. Authorities say she has long brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a light-colored long sleeve t-shirt and blue jeans when she left home.

Police say they believe she is in imminent danger.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Angie Cerrato subject should immediately contact the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-389-5000 or call 911.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.