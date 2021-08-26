Tropical depression likely to form, strengthen, and threaten Gulf Coast

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - All eyes will be on the western Caribbean and the Gulf of Mexico over the next several days as we track the progress of Invest 99L.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, August 26 (WAFB)

A tropical depression is likely to form later today or on Friday, with the National Hurricane Center now placing 2-day development odds at 90% as of a special outlook sent at 4:05 a.m. CDT Thursday.

Unfortunately for us, guidance is starting to come into much better agreement on a potential threat to the Louisiana coastline by late Sunday into Monday. The so-called ‘spaghetti models’ are just about unanimous in showing that threat, as are the ‘global’ models, such as the GFS, Euro, and Canadian.

It’s worth noting that with landfall still roughly 4 days away, average forecast errors from the National Hurricane Center in that timeframe are in the 130-150 mile range, so some uncertainty remains. But it’s certainly time for Louisiana residents to start thinking more seriously about a potential hurricane impact.

The northern Gulf Coast will likely face multiple hazards from the system that may eventually get named ‘Ida’, including strong winds, heavy rainfall, storm surge, and tornadoes. If no significant changes occur in the forecast, weather would gradually go downhill during the second half of the day on Sunday, with peak impacts from Sunday night into Monday.

The latest outlook from NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center shows the potential for 5″-10″ of rainfall along and east of the track. When preparing for a tropical system, it’s always best to prepare for localized areas that could see double those amounts. Wind impacts will be significant, with model guidance just about unanimously showing the system approaching the coast as a hurricane, and some showing it having the potential to be a major hurricane at landfall. Storm surge will also be a very serious concern and those in surge-prone areas should be considering evacuation plans now in case the call is made to do so over the next few days.

The other unfortunate news is that we just don’t see much that would significantly hinder development of the system. Sea surface temperatures in the Gulf of Mexico are always plenty warm this time of year, but there’s also some potential that the storm will track over the very deep warm waters of the Loop Current for part of its journey across the Gulf.

Wind shear does not appear to be a significant issue either, although we will keep an eye on a separate tropical system on the Pacific side of Mexico that could at least impart some shear on the Gulf system.

The time to begin preparations is now. Stay with the WAFB First Alert Storm Team for continuous updates on air, online, and in our First Alert Weather App .

