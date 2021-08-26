Ask the Expert
Tropical Depression #9 forms, could threaten Gulf Coast as hurricane

Tropical Depression Nine forms in the Caribbean Sea.
By Steve Caparotta
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The National Hurricane Center upgraded the area of low pressure in the western Caribbean to Tropical Depression #9 at 10 a.m. Thursday. Maximum winds are listed at 35 mph and the depression is moving to the west-northwest.

The official forecast shows the system intensifying into Tropical Storm Ida within the next day and potentially becoming a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico this weekend. Not unexpectedly, the initial forecast track has Louisiana in the crosshairs for a potential landfall late Sunday or early Monday. With that in mind, Hurricane and Storm Surge Watches are a real possibility for much of our coastline by Friday afternoon/evening if there are no significant changes to the forecast track.

Now is the time to start preparing for the full range of hurricane impacts in our area, including strong winds, heavy rainfall, coastal storm surge, and even tornadoes in outer rain bands. It is still a little early to get too specific on impacts since we’re more than 3 days away from a potential landfall, but suffice to say they could be significant. The Weather Prediction Center currently shows rain totals averaging 5″-10″ across our area, with localized amounts that could go a good bit higher very possible.

Helpful checklist for preparing for a hurricane.
Helpful checklist for preparing for a hurricane.(WAFB)

