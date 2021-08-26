Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Sandbags available ahead of tropical system

Sandbags
Sandbags(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials have announced locations for sandbags in anticipation of heavy rains and possible flooding due to an approaching tropical system.

ASCENSION PARISH (starting at 5 p.m.):

East Bank:

• Prairieville Fire Dept, Hwy 73

• Paula Park, LA 933, Galvez

• 5th Ward Fire Dept, la 22, Darrow

• Butch Gore Memorial Park, Harry Savoy Rd, St. Amant

• A.P. Fire District #1, Airline Hwy, Gonzales

• Stevens Park, Cannon Rd, Gonzales

• Jackie Robinson Memorial Park, Coco Rd, Geismar

• LA 431 @ Valentine Rd (in the curve), Lake – (Loose sand and bags. Bring your own shovel)

West Bank:

• DPW-West Barn, 750 Church St, Donaldsonville

Residents are asked to keep all sandbags through the duration of hurricane season. DPW and drainage crews are on full standby alert, and all pumping stations are being monitored.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A St. Louis doctor says a set of X-rays shows the difference getting vaccinated against...
COVID lung X-rays show difference between vaccinated, unvaccinated
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
Firefighters climbed the tank to convince the woman swimming inside to come to them. They were...
Woman found swimming inside water tank filled with 350,000 gallons of water
Shamia Little's family is sharing more photographs of the missing teenager in hopes it will...
Quest to find missing teen evolves into search for clues in phone records, surveillance video
The chase ended near the CVS pharmacy on Jefferson at Bluebonnet where the suspect was shot.
Man kills one, injures four in BR Sunday, deputies say

Latest News

The LSU Tigers and the University of Southern California are set to open the 2024 season on...
LSU to open the 2024 season against USC in Las Vegas
Zechariah Smith
Man wanted on 3 counts of attempted murder, other charges
A man wounded in a shooting on Tuscarora Street has died from his injuries.
Man shot nearly a year ago dies from injuries
Tropical Depression 9 Forecast Track
Tropical Depression #9 forms, could threaten Gulf Coast as hurricane