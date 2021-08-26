Sandbags available ahead of tropical system

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials have announced locations for sandbags in anticipation of heavy rains and possible flooding due to an approaching tropical system.

ASCENSION PARISH (starting at 5 p.m.):

East Bank:

• Prairieville Fire Dept, Hwy 73

• Paula Park, LA 933, Galvez

• 5th Ward Fire Dept, la 22, Darrow

• Butch Gore Memorial Park, Harry Savoy Rd, St. Amant

• A.P. Fire District #1, Airline Hwy, Gonzales

• Stevens Park, Cannon Rd, Gonzales

• Jackie Robinson Memorial Park, Coco Rd, Geismar

• LA 431 @ Valentine Rd (in the curve), Lake – (Loose sand and bags. Bring your own shovel)

West Bank:

• DPW-West Barn, 750 Church St, Donaldsonville

Residents are asked to keep all sandbags through the duration of hurricane season. DPW and drainage crews are on full standby alert, and all pumping stations are being monitored.

