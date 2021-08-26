Mother of murder victim speaks out on bond for suspect being lowered

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Loleta Harrison’s family will never be the same after her son was killed in January 2021. He was found dead inside a car in Baton Rouge.

“My granddaughter doesn’t have her dad anymore; she’s four years old, his only child,” said Loleta Harrison. “She doesn’t have her dad anymore. That’s awful and I know it’s happening everywhere.”

Sylvester Harrison’s alleged killer, Joseph Berry, was arrested for the murder of Harrison and the attempted murder of Harrison’s girlfriend.

“He shot her, too. He was trying to kill her but my son fell over on top of her. He fell on top of her, that saved her life but he hit her in her legs and they’re trying to let him out. That girl is terrified,” explained Loleta Harrison.

It’s important to note that Berry is only accused in the case. He is currently in jail awaiting trial to prove his guilt or innocence.

Earlier this week, District Court Judge Eboni Johnson Rose cut Berry’s bond nearly in half - from $196,000 to $110,000. The judge did stipulate that if Berry can post bond he must wear an ankle monitor and abide by a curfew.

“I’m not understanding. How is he walking and my baby’s laying in the grave? He was just 30 years old,” added Loleta Harrison.

She is now wondering what could happen if Berry is let out, with the girlfriend being the only witness police have in the case.

“I don’t want him to touch the ground. It’s unfair for them to make everybody else uncomfortable to accommodate him. It’s an eyewitness telling you what he did. Why are you letting this boy out? And I’m not going to rest until justice is served for my son,” said Loleta Harrison.

And she said she will continue fighting for her son.

“I’m not expecting her to understand how I feel but I pray if she has children, she’ll never be sitting where I’m sitting,” added Harrison.

As of Thursday, August 26 at 5 p.m., Berry had still not posted bond.

