Man wanted on 3 counts of attempted murder, other charges

Zechariah Smith
Zechariah Smith(Baton Rouge Police Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man accused of multiple charges, including three counts of attempted murder.

BRPD reported Zechariah Smith, 20, is wanted on three counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of simple criminal damage to property, and illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities.

Investigators said the incident happened on Sycamore Street on Monday, August 23. They added Smith is suspected of firing more than 20 shots at a pregnant woman and two of her family members but didn’t hit anyone. Three vehicles were damaged, according to the police report.

Smith is 5-foot-11 and weighs 250 pounds.

Call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867 if you know his whereabouts.

