Man shot nearly a year ago dies from injuries

A man wounded in a shooting on Tuscarora Street has died from his injuries.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man who was shot in late 2020 died from his injuries on Thursday, August 26, 2021.

The Baton Rouge Police Department reported Robert Jones, 27, was wounded in a shooting on Tuscarora Street on Nov. 22, 2020, around 8:45 p.m.

Detectives have not identified a suspect or established a motive.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

