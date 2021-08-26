Man shot nearly a year ago dies from injuries

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man who was shot in late 2020 died from his injuries on Thursday, August 26, 2021.

The Baton Rouge Police Department reported Robert Jones, 27, was wounded in a shooting on Tuscarora Street on Nov. 22, 2020, around 8:45 p.m.

Detectives have not identified a suspect or established a motive.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.