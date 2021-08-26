Hospitals in the capital region are admitting children into the hospital for COVID-19 more than ever.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The CDC says just last week, teenagers became the group most infected with COVID-19, and that’s a trend hospitals are seeing here at home.

“So, the number of pediatric patients are exploding and are significantly higher than previous surges. I can tell you that the average age of patients is around six years old,” says Dr. Aldo Russo who is Ochsner’s Baton Rouge regional medical director.

Dr. Russo says that between March 2020 through July 2021, they admitted 49 patients under the age of 18 into their hospitals. Just in August, Dr. Russo says they have admitted 40 children and 17 are still in the hospital.

“I can tell you, we do see severe cases in kids and one of the presentation also is this multi systemic inflammatory syndrome that is causing a shut down of all major organs. In the kids’ bodies, it’s a real thing,” adds Dr. Russo.

Dr. Russo says typically children coming in battling COVID-19 have underlying health conditions, but doctors say it’s still a concern because the Delta variant is extremely contagious.

Schools are struggling to dodge the virus. Baker High School will do virtual learning until September 7th after a 14 year old died…WAFB was told that boy was battling COVID-19 at the time.

“So, I think as a community you know from a citizens’ perspective we just have to wrap our hearts around each other and you know just pray that God will help us all through this hard time,” says Joyce Burges who is school board member for Baker.

For now doctors like Russo say that masking up and washing hands for those who are going to school are essential when it comes to keeping the virus at bay.

