DOTD to close westbound lanes of I-10 on Miss. River Bridge for road work

Mississippi River Bridge
Mississippi River Bridge(Source: WAFB)
By WAFB-TV
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The center and right lanes of I-10 West on the Horace Wilkinson Bridge will be closed for emergency repairs at 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26 until 5 a.m. Friday, Aug. 27, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD).

Officials say the repairs include closures of the on-ramp from I-110 South to I-10 West. The entrance ramps from North Blvd and St. Ferdinand/St Louis Streets will be closed.

One lane will open for travel on the westbound side during this event.

“Permit load restrictions will be up to 12 feet wide; anything over, please contact the permit office,” officials say.

