Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccine: Return to college conversation

COVID-19 vaccine: Return to college conversation
COVID-19 vaccine: Return to college conversation(Louisiana Department of Health)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 4:51 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge health leaders encourage students and faculty members to come to a virtual discussion surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine Thursday, August 26. They said it’s an important conversation to have as college students come back to campus.

The Louisiana Department of Health and the Bureau of Community Partnership will have a webinar from 5 to 6:15 p.m.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER FOR THE WEBINAR.

“We see some fear in college students,” said Davondra Brown, Director, Bureau of Community Partnerships and Health Equity. “I think that’s the population that has some questions around efficacy, and we really want to make sure that we get the information out that vaccines are safe. They are very useful when preventing the COVID-19 virus, hospitalizations and fatalities.

They’ll also be talking about the incentive program where students can win a $100 Visa gift card for just one dose of the vaccine.

You can find the link to the webinar here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A St. Louis doctor says a set of X-rays shows the difference getting vaccinated against...
COVID lung X-rays show difference between vaccinated, unvaccinated
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
Firefighters climbed the tank to convince the woman swimming inside to come to them. They were...
Woman found swimming inside water tank filled with 350,000 gallons of water
Shamia Little's family is sharing more photographs of the missing teenager in hopes it will...
Quest to find missing teen evolves into search for clues in phone records, surveillance video
The chase ended near the CVS pharmacy on Jefferson at Bluebonnet where the suspect was shot.
Man kills one, injures four in BR Sunday, deputies say

Latest News

A group of firefighters stepped up for their coworker, hospitalized with COVID-19, by escorting...
Firefighters escort hospitalized coworker's daughter to first day of kindergarten
Source: LSU Pennington Biomedical Research Center Facebook page
Study looking for inactive, active people, could get up to $1,500
'We have to let it go'- Doctors say Ivermectin will not help treat COVID-19
Louisiana Department of Health recommends against taking ivermectin for prevention or treatment of COVID-19
Pennington exercise study
Pennington Exercise study