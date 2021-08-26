COVID-19 vaccine: Return to college conversation

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge health leaders encourage students and faculty members to come to a virtual discussion surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine Thursday, August 26. They said it’s an important conversation to have as college students come back to campus.

The Louisiana Department of Health and the Bureau of Community Partnership will have a webinar from 5 to 6:15 p.m.

“We see some fear in college students,” said Davondra Brown, Director, Bureau of Community Partnerships and Health Equity. “I think that’s the population that has some questions around efficacy, and we really want to make sure that we get the information out that vaccines are safe. They are very useful when preventing the COVID-19 virus, hospitalizations and fatalities.

They’ll also be talking about the incentive program where students can win a $100 Visa gift card for just one dose of the vaccine.

