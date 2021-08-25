Voter Registration Week: Make sure you’re registered to vote, here’s a list of locations near you

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Your voice matters when it comes to voting on local and statewide topics, and that’s why we’re reminding you to make sure you’re registered to vote.

To commemorate Voter Registration Week, Registrar of Voters Steve Raborn is reminding citizens of East Baton Rouge Parish to make sure you are registered to vote and to either register or update their registration as needed before the fall elections.

The Registrar of Voters Office will also be conducting a voter registration drive during Voter Registration Week until Friday, August 27. If you need to register to vote or update their registration may do so online at www.GeauxVote.com or in person at the Registrar of Voters office or at the voter drive conducted at branches of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library.

In order to provide East Baton Rouge Parish citizens an opportunity to register to vote near their home or workplace, the Registrar’s office will visit library branches during the week of August 23 through August 27 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the following dates:

August 23 Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library – 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd.

August 23 River Center Branch Library – 250 North Blvd.

August 23 Scotlandville Branch Library – 7373 Scenic Hwy.

August 24 Central Branch Library – 11260 Joor Rd.

August 24 Fairwood Branch Library – 12910 Old Hammond Hwy.

August 24 Zachary Branch Library – 1900 Church St.

August 25 Carver Branch Library – 720 Terrace St.

August 25 Delmont Gardens Branch Library – 3351 Lorraine St.

August 25 Main Library – 7711 Goodwood Blvd.

August 26Pride-Chaneyville Branch Library – 13600 Pride-Port Hudson Rd.

August 26 Eden Park Branch Library – 5131 Greenwell Springs Rd.

August 26 Greenwell Springs Road Regional Branch Library – 11300 Greenwell Springs Rd.

August 27 Jones Creek Regional Branch Library – 6222 Jones Creek Rd.

August 27 Baker Branch Library – 3501 Groom Rd.

Applicants registering to vote in person should bring valid identification with your name, age and where you live. You must submit your current Louisiana driver’s license, if you have one, or your birth certificate or other documentation.

If you don’t have a picture ID, you may bring a utility bill, payroll check, or government document that includes your name and address.

To cast a ballot in the upcoming October 9 election, the last day to register to vote in-person or by mail is September 8.

September 18 is the last day to register to vote online through the GeauxVote.com website. Early Voting will be held September 25 through October 2.

Voters may check the status of their registration at www.GeauxVote.com or by calling the Registrar of Voters Office at 389-3940.

