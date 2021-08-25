Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Virtual school options for students who have to quarantine

Virtual school options for students who have to quarantine
Virtual school options for students who have to quarantine(Live 5/File)
By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s back to school and back to in-person learning for many East Baton Rouge public school students.

But for some kids, they’re already back home, in isolation after exposure to COVID-19.

“It’s constant interruption for these children,” said a parent who asked to remain anonymous.

That parent said his child has already been sent home twice this school year.

“I think that’s a huge problem for them both educationally and psychologically,” he said.

He said when he asked his child’s elementary school about a virtual learning option, they said enrollment had closed.

When we asked the school board about this, they said virtual school enrollment is still open.

However, they prefer for kids to be in it for nine weeks or longer.

“The kids are going to be out and when they come back in they’re going to be sent home again,” he said.

This parent said he’s concerned about the interruptions causing his kids to fall behind during their ten-day quarantine period.

“Have some type of at home instruction for the kids not these little packets you know, have a virtual-based instruction for the kids, that’s all I’m asking,” he said.

East Baton Rouge virtual school enrollment can be found on ebrschools.org.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
A St. Louis doctor says a set of X-rays shows the difference getting vaccinated against...
COVID lung X-rays show difference between vaccinated, unvaccinated
Firefighters climbed the tank to convince the woman swimming inside to come to them. They were...
Woman found swimming inside water tank filled with 350,000 gallons of water
Shamia Little's family is sharing more photographs of the missing teenager in hopes it will...
Quest to find missing teen evolves into search for clues in phone records, surveillance video
The chase ended near the CVS pharmacy on Jefferson at Bluebonnet where the suspect was shot.
Man kills one, injures four in BR Sunday, deputies say

Latest News

Source: LSU Pennington Biomedical Research Center Facebook page
Study looking for inactive, active people, could get up to $1,500
Armed man shot in Baker.
Armed man shot in Baker
WAFB file photo Baker High School in Baker, La.
Freshman football player at Baker High School dies; students will learn virtually until after Labor Day
'We have to let it go'- Doctors say Ivermectin will not help treat COVID-19
Louisiana Department of Health recommends against taking ivermectin for prevention or treatment of COVID-19