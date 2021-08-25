Virtual school options for students who have to quarantine

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s back to school and back to in-person learning for many East Baton Rouge public school students.

But for some kids, they’re already back home, in isolation after exposure to COVID-19.

“It’s constant interruption for these children,” said a parent who asked to remain anonymous.

That parent said his child has already been sent home twice this school year.

“I think that’s a huge problem for them both educationally and psychologically,” he said.

He said when he asked his child’s elementary school about a virtual learning option, they said enrollment had closed.

When we asked the school board about this, they said virtual school enrollment is still open.

However, they prefer for kids to be in it for nine weeks or longer.

“The kids are going to be out and when they come back in they’re going to be sent home again,” he said.

This parent said he’s concerned about the interruptions causing his kids to fall behind during their ten-day quarantine period.

“Have some type of at home instruction for the kids not these little packets you know, have a virtual-based instruction for the kids, that’s all I’m asking,” he said.

East Baton Rouge virtual school enrollment can be found on ebrschools.org.

