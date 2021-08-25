Tropical trouble could be brewing for the Gulf

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The National Hurricane Center says a tropical depression is likely to form in the western Caribbean later this week. Development odds are listed at 40% over the next two days, but 80% over the next five days as of the outlook issued at 7 a.m. Wednesday morning. It appears likely that the system will move into the Gulf of Mexico by this weekend.

Where’s it headed?

Uncertainty on the future track remains fairly high, as is usually the case with a system that has yet to develop a cohesive center of low pressure. Model guidance has struggled to pinpoint where a center will eventually form along the elongated wave of low pressure, but there is a strong consensus that something will develop by this weekend.

There has been a notable northward shift in model guidance over the last 24 hours, with a trend toward an increased threat for the Texas and Louisiana coastlines. Overnight runs from multiple models, including the GFS, Euro, Canadian, and German ICON, all showed a potential hurricane in the central or north-central Gulf of Mexico by Sunday.

Forecasts from Tuesday night/Wednesday morning runs of the GFS, European, Canadian, and ICON models. All 4 models show a tropical storm or hurricane in the central Gulf of Mexico by Sunday morning. (WeatherBELL)

The track uncertainty can be illustrated using ensemble guidance. If you’re not familiar, the primary GFS model is produced and the modelers then tweak the initial conditions and re-run the model an additional 30 times to produce the ensemble. In the case of the European model, there are 50 alternate scenarios that are run.

GFS ensemble forecast tracks from the Tuesday night model run. The plot illustrates that the location of low pressure development will impact the eventual landfall location. (WAFB)

One thing becomes clear when looking at plots of the ensemble guidance. If low pressure forms in the SW Caribbean, it is more likely to stay farther south in the Gulf and potentially threaten Mexico and/or south Texas. If low pressure forms farther north, perhaps in the NW Caribbean, Texas and/or Louisiana become more likely landfall locations.

European ensemble forecast tracks from the Tuesday night model run. The European ensembles showed a stronger consensus toward low pressure forming farther north, resulting in a greater threat to Texas and Louisiana. (WAFB)

Timing/potential impacts

IF this system were to eventually threaten the northern Gulf Coast, it would most likely occur from late Sunday into Monday. Regardless of the exact track, it appears as though there will be a large plume of moisture associated with it, so at minimum we should be preparing for increasing rains during that stretch.

Any track near or not too far west of our area would increase the potential for heavy rainfall. Increasing tidal and coastal flooding will also become a concern by this weekend into early next week. Wind impacts are yet to be determined, with so much hinging on the exact track and intensity.

What should you be doing now?

First off, there’s no need to panic. We still have time to monitor trends as we try to get a better handle on the eventual track. Having said that, now is the time to review your hurricane plan and make sure you are prepared. Are you ready for the possibility of power outages? If you have a generator, have you tested it lately and do you have fuel on hand? If in a flood-prone area, what is your plan should a call be made to evacuate?

The WAFB Storm Team will continue to provide you with updates on the changing forecast. Keep up with us on air, online, and through our free First Alert Weather App. You can also find useful resources in our First Alert Hurricane Center.

