Tangipahoa authorities say distinct tattoo could be key to homicide investigation of missing Houma teen found in Ponchatoula

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Authorities in Tangipahoa Parish believe that a distinct tattoo on a teen homicide victim could lead to answers about her disappearance and death.

Chief Jimmy Travis said this morning that the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is still actively investigating the homicide of Taysia Lynn Folse, 14, of Houma. The sheriff’s office discovered Folse’s body east of Ponchatoula on June 30 in a secluded area. The victim was previously missing from a facility for at-risk youth in New Orleans.

While little is known about how and why Folse was in the Northshore area at the time of her death, Tangipahoa authorities are focused on a tattoo on her body that reads “Smile now; cry later” with two jester faces, Travis said.

“Currently, detectives are still working to figure out what happened to Taysia,” said Travis. “Detectives believe a tattoo on Taysia’s left arm could help with the investigation.”

The investigation was officially upgraded as a homicide on Aug. 12.

