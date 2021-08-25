Study looking for inactive, active people, could get up to $1,500

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -There’s an opportunity to get healthier while making a hefty profit. This is all a part of a nationwide study by the National Institutes of Health.

Pennington Biomedical Research Center looking for hundreds in Baton Rouge to participate. You could be a part of the 2,600 people nationally.

If you’re 18 and older and don’t normally exercise, you have the chance to enter a study where you get a free personal trainer and 15-hundred dollars. Also, if you’re highly active, you have the chance to join and get money too.

“To try to understand why some people are benefitting tremendously from experience and some much less,” said Dr. Eric Ravussin with Pennington Biomedical Research Center.

“We know that in general for the population exercise, is good, but we need to know more about who’s going to be responding and who’s not.”

The Pennington Biomedical Research Center is looking for 330 sedentary people to do endurance or resistance training with a trainer. You could also be in the control group, meaning you do your regular daily routine. They’re also looking for 50 active men and women.

“We’re going to take the sedentary and train them. They’re never going to be athletes because you don’t get athletes in three months, and we’re going to compare them to highly trained people,” said Ravussin. “How do they travel with the exercise training towards the health benefits of exercise.”

Researchers will measure people before and after the training to collect cardiovascular fitness, lipid profile, heart rate and more. They’re trying to see the impact of the exercise on the human body.

“We know that exercise is going to improve your cardiovascular fitness. I mean, there’s no doubt about that,” said Ravussin. “But we don’t have the individual data. When the study is going to be completed, we’re going to unblind all the results and write up the data.”

He added that it is also a great way for inactive people to get interested in exercise while keeping up healthy habits.

The study has a strict screening process, and they say you must be available for three months.

For more information on MoTrPAC, and how you can participate, click here, or call (225) 763-3000.

