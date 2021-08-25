Southern University announces COVID vaccination policy for students
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 8:08 PM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University has announced its vaccination policy for students according to a statement from the university.
According to the President of the Southern University System Ray L. Belton, students must show proof of vaccination or opt-out prior to registering for the Spring 2022 semester.
Employees must show proof of vaccination or opt-out as well.
