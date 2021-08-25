Ask the Expert
Southern University announces COVID vaccination policy for students

By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University has announced its vaccination policy for students according to a statement from the university.

Southern University requiring masks inside A.W. Mumford Stadium

According to the President of the Southern University System Ray L. Belton, students must show proof of vaccination or opt-out prior to registering for the Spring 2022 semester.

Employees must show proof of vaccination or opt-out as well.

Click here to see the full letter.

