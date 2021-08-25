Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Raising Canes celebrates 25th anniversary at first store

By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On Wednesday, Aug. 25, Raising Canes turned 25! To celebrate, they are giving back to the community where it all started in Baton Rouge.

Company CEO Todd Graves is donating millions of dollars in cities across the U.S., including a check for $25,000 to both the Baton Rouge Area Foundation and Feeding Louisiana. That check was being presented at Raising Cane’s first restaurant, located near LSU’s campus on Highland Road at State Street.

Graves also made a special appearance today to explain how the franchise has remained successful for so long.

“It’s the same thing I’ve done since we opened this restaurant 25 years ago,” Graves said. “We have one love. That’s our quality chicken finger meals. I have not changed that menu for 25 years.

“I believe in focusing on one thing and do it better than anybody else and that’s worked for Raising Canes all these years.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
A St. Louis doctor says a set of X-rays shows the difference getting vaccinated against...
COVID lung X-rays show difference between vaccinated, unvaccinated
Firefighters climbed the tank to convince the woman swimming inside to come to them. They were...
Woman found swimming inside water tank filled with 350,000 gallons of water
Shamia Little's family is sharing more photographs of the missing teenager in hopes it will...
Quest to find missing teen evolves into search for clues in phone records, surveillance video
The chase ended near the CVS pharmacy on Jefferson at Bluebonnet where the suspect was shot.
Man kills one, injures four in BR Sunday, deputies say

Latest News

Donald Steele Jr.
Attorney, NAACP discuss arrest of officer accused of sexually harassing Southern student
Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux has launched it’s “Walk-On of the Week” program that will award...
Walk-On’s launches “Walk-On of the Week” program
Infant dies of COVID-19 in Louisiana, LDH reports
While little is known about how and why Folse was in the Northshore area at the time of her...
Tangipahoa authorities say distinct tattoo could be key to homicide investigation of missing Houma teen found in Ponchatoula