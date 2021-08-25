Pharmacies experience backlog with prescriptions

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you’ve been to the pharmacy lately, you’ve probably had to wait a little longer than usual. Between giving COVID vaccines and filling bottles of pills, pharmacies are seeing big business.

Hospital workers are not the only ones feeling overwhelmed. Now, some pharmacists are having a backlog in filling your prescriptions.

“We’re handling it the best that we can. We did beef up staff some for the purpose of taking care of customers and that has helped some. But we do probably need to beef up a little bit more at this time,” said local pharmacist Eric Peters.

Peters owns the Lagniappe Pharmacy on Airline HWY in Gonzales and says business is as busy as ever.

“Our business has increased tremendously recently because in addition to us getting people transferring due to the big box chains being busier, we also offer free delivery so that’s an added service that people are taking advantage of in these particular times because some people are still not comfortable going out into the stores,” said Peters.

And while it may be good for business for some of the local pharmacies, those long wait times may also come with another silver lining.

With more people coming down with the delta variant, the amount of people looking to get their COVID vaccine has also increased here.

“That kinda like, may variate the times a little because the pharmacist is running back and forth trying to give shots and still trying to verify prescriptions at the same time,” Peters explained.

One man we spoke with was the Lagniappe Pharmacy today to support his wife. But instead of getting her first or second dose, she came for another reason.

“Well, my wife is here for her booster shot. We had our original shots in February and March. So, she was scheduled to get her booster today and I’ll probably get my booster shot in November,” said local resident Michael DeGrui.

Peters says his staff is working on meeting the demand, but he’s encouraged to see people starting to take the virus more seriously.

