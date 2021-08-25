Ask the Expert
Paramore members officially receive writing credits for Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Good 4 U’

Three months after releasing “Good 4 U,” from her debut album Sour, Rodrigo has given Paramore’s Hayley Williams and ex-guitarist Josh Farro co-writing credits.(AP Photo)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WVUE) - Millennials are not just hearing things.

Gen Z pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo appears to have acknowledged that her smash hit “Good 4 U” sounds a lot like the 2007 pop-punk anthem “Misery Business” by Paramore by granting band members writing credits on her song, according to Yahoo! Entertainment.

Three months after releasing “Good 4 U,” from her debut album Sour, Rodrigo has given Paramore’s Hayley Williams and ex-guitarist Josh Farro co-writing credits.

Adding writing credits for Williams and Farro comes after millennial-aged music fans and Gen Z Rodrigo fans made side-by-side comparisons on the two tracks for months on the video-sharing social media platform Tik Tok.

No official announcements were made about Williams and Farro being added as writers except for a message on Warner Chappell Music’s Instagram story celebrating “Good 4 U” reaching No. 1 on U.S. charts and thanking the Paramore duo for their credits.

“Huge shoutout to our writers Hayley Williams and Joshua Farro,” the message said.

Williams responded on Instagram saying, “Our publisher is wildin’ rn.”

Hayley Williams Instagram(Hayley Williams Instagram)

Listen to the two songs back-to-back and make an informed decision yourself below.

