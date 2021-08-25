Mayor Broome releases statement on loss of Baker student due to COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome has released a statement on the passing of a young Baker resident due to COVID-19 on Wednesday, August 25.

“Today, our parish learned of the heartbreaking loss of a young Baker resident due to COVID-19. Every death from this virus is one met with immense sorrow, especially the passing of a ninth grader from our community.

At this point, every resident of our community has been impacted by COVID-19. This goes to show that even our youngest and most resilient loved ones are at risk. It is my hope that we can come together to prevent further loss.

My prayers are with the family, friends and community of Patrick Sanders,” said Broome

