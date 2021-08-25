Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Louisiana Department of Health recommends against taking ivermectin for prevention or treatment of COVID-19

'We have to let it go'- Doctors say Ivermectin will not help treat COVID-19
'We have to let it go'- Doctors say Ivermectin will not help treat COVID-19(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following information comes from the Louisiana Department of Health:

The Louisiana Department of Health strongly recommends against the use of ivermectin for the treatment or prevention of COVID-19. Ivermectin is commonly used in animals to treat or prevent parasites. The FDA has not approved or authorized ivermectin for cases of COVID-19. Ivermectin tablets are approved at very specific doses for some parasitic worms in humans, as well as topical treatments for head lice and skin conditions like rosacea.

RELATED LINK: ‘We have to let it go’ - Doctors say Ivermectin will not help treat COVID-19

The FDA has received multiple reports of patients who have required medical support and been hospitalized after self-medicating with ivermectin intended for horses. Using any treatment for COVID-19 that is not approved or authorized by the FDA, unless part of a clinical trial, can cause serious harm.

Large doses of ivermectin, such as those intended for horses, can be highly toxic in humans and cause serious harm. Please be safe and do not take ivermectin unless you have a prescription for an FDA-approved use, get it from a legitimate source and take it exactly as prescribed for the condition it was prescribed for.

Never use medications intended for animals on yourself. Ivermectin preparations for animals are very different from those approved for humans.

“I know people are concerned about the Delta variant and our recent COVID surge and may have questions,” said Dr. Joseph Kanter. “Please beware of misinformation online including around ivermectin. The FDA has not approved or authorized ivermectin for preventing or treating cases of COVID-19. If you want to prevent COVID-19, get the COVID-19 vaccine. All three vaccines are safe and effective, all three were authorized by the FDA, and Pfizer was just approved by the FDA for those 16 years old and above.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
A St. Louis doctor says a set of X-rays shows the difference getting vaccinated against...
COVID lung X-rays show difference between vaccinated, unvaccinated
Firefighters climbed the tank to convince the woman swimming inside to come to them. They were...
Woman found swimming inside water tank filled with 350,000 gallons of water
Shamia Little's family is sharing more photographs of the missing teenager in hopes it will...
Quest to find missing teen evolves into search for clues in phone records, surveillance video
The chase ended near the CVS pharmacy on Jefferson at Bluebonnet where the suspect was shot.
Man kills one, injures four in BR Sunday, deputies say

Latest News

Source: LSU Pennington Biomedical Research Center Facebook page
Study looking for inactive, active people, could get up to $1,500
Armed man shot in Baker.
Armed man shot in Baker
Virtual school options for students who have to quarantine
Virtual school options for students who have to quarantine
WAFB file photo Baker High School in Baker, La.
Freshman football player at Baker High School dies; students will learn virtually until after Labor Day