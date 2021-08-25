Increasing rain chances, eye on the tropics

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - High pressure continues to shift to our west, opening the door for tropical waves and disturbances to move in from the east. A series of these is expected to impact the area over the next several days, leading to good rain chances and less heat.

For today, expect isolated showers and thunderstorms through the morning, with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s to near 90° by lunchtime. It needs to be emphasized that it will still be hot today and some areas could see heat index values climb to 105°+ by early afternoon before rains begin to develop. But good rain chances are expected this afternoon, on the order of 60%, and locally heavy rainfall will continue to be a threat.

Pinpoint forecast for Wednesday, August 25. (WAFB)

Thursday is shaping up to be the wettest day of the week, likely resulting in many WAFB neighborhoods failing to reach the 90° mark for the first time in a while. Tomorrow’s rains may also get a bit of an earlier start and heavy rain will continue to be possible in any stronger storms.

WPC precipitation forecast through next Wednesday, August 31. (WAFB)

We’ll see a slight decline in rain chances beginning on Friday, but we’ve still got those chances posted at 50%-60% into the weekend. Highs should top out near 90° on any given day.

10 day forecast as of Wednesday, August 25. (WAFB)

Heading into next week, our forecast will be dependent on the eventual track and evolution of a possible tropical system in the Gulf. The system of concern is the tropical wave we’re currently tracking in the Caribbean, which the National Hurricane Center gives a 70% chance of development as of the 1 a.m. Wednesday outlook.

NHC outlook as of 1 a.m. Wednesday, August 25. (WAFB)

Model guidance has struggled to decipher where low pressure will eventually consolidate along this wave and as a result uncertainty in its future is still fairly high. But there’s been a notable trend over the last 24 hours toward an increased threat from the mid/upper Texas coastline into at least SW Louisiana. We will need to monitor its progress closely for potential impacts beginning on Sunday and continuing into early next week.

Invest 99 computer models Sunday, August 29. (WAFB)

At minimum, increased moisture and rainfall appear to be in the cards along the northern Gulf Coast during that stretch. The latest 7-day rainfall outlook from the Weather Prediction Center shows the potential for anywhere from 1.5″ to 5.0″+ across our area.

Elsewhere, the National Hurricane Center continues to track two other disturbances over the open Atlantic. A trough of low pressure over the central Atlantic is given a 70% chance of development as of the 1 a.m. Wednesday outlook. Fortunately, it looks as though this system will remain over the open Atlantic. Farther east, development chances remain at 30% with a disturbance located southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands in the eastern Atlantic.

