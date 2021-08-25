BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A continuation of this wetter weather pattern is expected to take place in the coming days. A weak tropical wave will be moving along the North Gulf Coast helping in aiding higher shower and t-storms chances Wednesday and Thursday.

High rain chances end string of heat advisories (WAFB)

A few pockets of heavy rain will be possible with localized bullseyes of 2-3″ not out of the question over the next 2 days. Most will average 1″ or less. The elevated rain chances should help keep the heat from becoming extreme. It’s summer so it’s still going to be hot. Expect highs in the low 90°s to close out the work/school week.

High rain chances end string of heat advisories (WAFB)

By the weekend we continue to deal with sct’d to numerous mainly afternoon showers and t-storms. There won’t be much day-to-day weather pattern change into next week. We continue to track 3 areas of interest in the tropics. The disturbance heading out to sea in the Central Atlantic has the best opportunity of becoming our next named storm in the coming days.

High rain chances end string of heat advisories (WAFB)

The closest disturbance currently in the Caribbean has seen a model split this afternoon. The GFS continues to show a landfall scenario in Southern Texas by the first part of next week. The European model has made a huge shift this afternoon and now shows a landfall in Louisiana next Monday. We are still a long way away from any potential landfall so we still have plenty of time to watch and monitor this developing situation.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.