EBR Metro Council approves ‘Pedal Carriages’ to in Downtown Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Metro Council members approved a change in ordinances allowing “pedal carriages” to operate in designated areas of Baton Rouge.

The carriages are steered by a licensed pilot but largely powered by the pedaling of passengers. They do have an electric motor to assist if necessary.

The owners of Pedal Pub had applied for a permit to operate the carriages in Baton Rouge. The Baton Rouge Taxicab Board had to seek a change in the ordinance though as the bikes were not allowed in the parish.

Herb Piert, the COO of the company said his goal is to allow riders to see attractions in Baton Rouge. He said the “party bikes,” as he calls them, carry 16 customers, allowing them to consume adult while pedaling along an approved route.

“We take about a two hour route through the downtown area,” Piert said. “Some areas people know about, some areas that they don’t. So it’s great for the city because it gives exposure on multiple levels.”

Rides cost $40 (group rates are available) but passengers must provide their own alcohol.

The new ordinance lays out specific rules for the carriages. If alcohol is present al riders must be 21 or older, alcohol can only be consumed on the bikes and in approved containers (no glass). Alcohol also must be beer, wine, or malt beverages with a 6% alcohol content or lower.

The ordinance also lays out licensing requirements and that the bikes cannot venture outside of routes approved by the Baton Rouge Taxicab Board.

“The limited routes are going to keep us in a spot where we can control and minimize impact to the residential neighborhoods when it comes to noise and things like that,” said Gabriel Vicknair, the Interim Director of the Downtown Development District.

Vicknair said the ordinance address any traffic and safety concerns his office has. He said the carriages will be a boon to the area.

