Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra updates COVID-19 protocols

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra has updated it’s COVID-19 protocols with the recent surge of cases across the state. Beginning September 1 the following policies will go into effect.

Our updated COVID-19 policy requires ticketholders to provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 as authorized by the World Health Organization or the Food and Drug Administration to attend all BRSO performances.

“Fully vaccinated” means your performance is at least 14 days after your final vaccine dose. To enter the concert hall, please bring proof of vaccination, either your physical vaccination card, a picture of your vaccination card, or a digital vaccination record.

Digital vaccination records are available for Louisiana residents within the LA Wallet app.

Children under 12 years of age and patrons with a medical condition or a closely-held religious belief that prevents vaccination must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours prior to attending the concert.

Masks are required at all times for all patrons and visitors regardless of vaccination status in all indoor spaces.

We continue to monitor guidance from local, state, and national authorities and may adjust our policy at any time.

