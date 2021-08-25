Arrest made in Tigerland homicide

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department with help from the U.S. Marshals Task Force has arrested one person in connection with a shooting in Tigerland that left one person dead.

Authorities arrested 20-year-old Coron Davis on Wednesday, August 25.

The shooting happened on Crestway Avenue in Baton Rouge back on July 23.

When authorities arrived at the scene they found 27-year-old Jaques Jones suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Jones was pronounced dead at the scene.

Davis was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on the charges of second degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.

