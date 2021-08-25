Ask the Expert
Armed man shot in Baker

By Lester Duhé
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BAKER, La. (WAFB) - A deputy reportedly shot a man in the leg during an investigation in Baker Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators said East Baton Rouge Parish deputies were assisting the ATF with an investigation when an armed suspect was shot. His injuries were not life-threatening, investigators said.

The shooting happened on McHugh Road in Baker.

