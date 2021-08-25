BAKER, La. (WAFB) - A deputy reportedly shot a man in the leg during an investigation in Baker Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators said East Baton Rouge Parish deputies were assisting the ATF with an investigation when an armed suspect was shot. His injuries were not life-threatening, investigators said.

Armed man shot in Baker. (WAFB)

The shooting happened on McHugh Road in Baker.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.