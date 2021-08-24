Winston produces statement game in fight to be starting QB

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Jameis Winston made quite a statement in his push to be QB1 for the Saints.

In the first half, Winston went 9-of-10 passing, for a 123 yards, with two touchdown passes. On the receiving end of both Winston TD passes, Marquez Callaway.

Winston’s heroics led the Saints to a victory over the Jaguars, 23-21.

It only took the Saints less than three minutes to find the end zone in the first half. Winston connected on a deep-ball to Callaway for a 43-yard touchdown.

Jameis Winston hits Marquez Callaway in double-coverage for a 43-yard TD. #Saints 7-0pic.twitter.com/YJC0dL4OUL — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) August 24, 2021

The Jaguars were called for pass interference on the play, but Callaway still pulled in the pass to make it 7-0.

Goodness, what a catch by Marquez Callaway 👀👀. #Saints pic.twitter.com/7a3ywKYT75 — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) August 24, 2021

The Winston-Callaway connection continued to frustrate the Jags in the first half. Winston hit the second-year Saint for a 29-yard TD in the corner of the end zone. That doubled the Saints advantage, 14-0.

Taysom Hill relieved Winston after the second Callaway touchdown.

Hill finished the contest going 11-of-20 passing, for a 138 yards, and a touchdown pass.

Hill connected with Lil’Jordan Humphrey for a 14-yard touchdown.

