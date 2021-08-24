Ask the Expert
Winston produces statement game in fight to be starting QB

Jameis Winston throws 2 TD passes in the first half against the Jaguars.
By Garland Gillen
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Jameis Winston made quite a statement in his push to be QB1 for the Saints.

In the first half, Winston went 9-of-10 passing, for a 123 yards, with two touchdown passes. On the receiving end of both Winston TD passes, Marquez Callaway.

Winston’s heroics led the Saints to a victory over the Jaguars, 23-21.

It only took the Saints less than three minutes to find the end zone in the first half. Winston connected on a deep-ball to Callaway for a 43-yard touchdown.

The Jaguars were called for pass interference on the play, but Callaway still pulled in the pass to make it 7-0.

The Winston-Callaway connection continued to frustrate the Jags in the first half. Winston hit the second-year Saint for a 29-yard TD in the corner of the end zone. That doubled the Saints advantage, 14-0.

Taysom Hill relieved Winston after the second Callaway touchdown.

Hill finished the contest going 11-of-20 passing, for a 138 yards, and a touchdown pass.

Hill connected with Lil’Jordan Humphrey for a 14-yard touchdown.

